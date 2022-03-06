ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of ADCT opened at $14.08 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

ADCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

