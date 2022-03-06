Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Shares of CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

