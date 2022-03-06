Adirondack Trust Co. Has $7.71 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.