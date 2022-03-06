Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $390.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.02 and a 200 day moving average of $359.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

