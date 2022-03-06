Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $390.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.02 and a 200 day moving average of $359.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.