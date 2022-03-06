Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 190 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

