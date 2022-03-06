Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.13. 2,751,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

