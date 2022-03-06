Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Advantage Solutions worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

