Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. 2,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 21.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

