Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. 2,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.