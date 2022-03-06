Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Shares of ARE opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.