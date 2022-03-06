AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.12

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 68923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

