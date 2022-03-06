Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($122.47) to €108.00 ($121.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($102.25) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($126.97) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$128.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

