AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

