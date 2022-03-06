Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 463,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

