Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

