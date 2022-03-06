agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. agilon health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

agilon health stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -20.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 585,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,927,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

