AI Doctor (AIDOC) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $85,980.97 and $9.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

