AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIKI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

