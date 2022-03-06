Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 75,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,017. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

