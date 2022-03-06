Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFLYY shares. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,265. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

