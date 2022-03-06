Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

