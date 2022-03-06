Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.