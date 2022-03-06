Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.65

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

