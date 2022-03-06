Alastair Barbour Buys 2,175 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Alastair Barbour purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,710 ($38,521.40).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($16.37) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,220 ($16.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($34.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,710.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,030.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.76) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.37) to GBX 1,850 ($24.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

