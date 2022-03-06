Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALEC stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

