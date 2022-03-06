Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 317,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,814. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.33. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 146.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

