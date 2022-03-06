Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.23

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 59596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

