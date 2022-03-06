Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) received a $20.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

