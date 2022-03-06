Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 453,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,646,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

