Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

LNT opened at $60.59 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

