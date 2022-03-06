Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

