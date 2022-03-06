Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.59. 1,038,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,271. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

