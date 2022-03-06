Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.79.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
