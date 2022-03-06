Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

