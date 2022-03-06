Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,658. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.