Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $19.05.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

