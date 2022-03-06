Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$13.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$336.73 million and a P/E ratio of -169.73. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

