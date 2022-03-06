Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,310.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

