AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.