AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $45.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.