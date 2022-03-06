Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

AEE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. 1,158,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,743. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

