American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$4.53. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 189,820 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

In other news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $63,255 over the last quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

