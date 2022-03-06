American International Group Inc. Buys 18,006 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

