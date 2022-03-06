American International Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.