American International Group Inc. Sells 1,145,221 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,221 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

