American International Group Inc. Sells 292 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,342,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

