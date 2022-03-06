American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

