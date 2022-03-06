American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
