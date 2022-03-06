Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.49. 660,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,810. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $213.90 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $293.31.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after buying an additional 200,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after buying an additional 189,299 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

