AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. 1,059,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,872. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

