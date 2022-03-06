Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ames National by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

