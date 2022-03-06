Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $232.91. 3,764,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

